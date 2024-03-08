Estonia announces intention to sign security agreement with Ukraine

The Estonian Foreign Ministry announced that the country is going to sign a security agreement with Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsakhkna announced at a press conference after a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Baltic states, Ukraine and France in Vilnius on March 8

"We are going to sign a bilateral agreement between Estonia and Ukraine for long-term commitments (in the field of military assistance - Ed.)," said Tsakhkna.

He reminded that Estonia has invested 1.4% of its GDP in military support for Ukraine and will continue to do so, including approving a new military aid package for Kyiv next week.

"When we sign the bilateral agreement between Estonia and Ukraine, we promise and commit to allocate 0.25% of GDP per year for military support," the Estonian minister announced.

In addition, he called on other Western countries to make the same commitment, which would allow Ukraine to count on 120 billion euros of military support per year - "enough to force the Russians" from Ukrainian territory.

