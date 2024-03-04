Ukraine and Spain start negotiations on concluding bilateral security agreement

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Ihor Zhovkva starts negotiations with Spain on concluding a bilateral security agreement.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"On behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and in pursuance of the G7 Joint Declaration on Support for Ukraine, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva began negotiations with Spain on a bilateral security agreement," the statement said.

The parties discussed the structure of the future agreement and agreed on a schedule for further negotiations.

Read more: Italy and Spain will not send troops to Ukraine

As a reminder, Ukraine has already signed seven security guarantee agreements with other countries: the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Denmark, Canada, and Italy.