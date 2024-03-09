Enemy aviation launches GABs on Donetsk region - Air Force
Currently, Russian military aviation is launching guided aerial bombs on the territory of the Donetsk region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
"The launch of guided aerial bombs by tactical aircraft in the Donetsk region," the message reads.
