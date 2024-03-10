Hostile UAV spotted over Dnipro - Air Force
The Air Force spotted a Russian drone over the city of Dnipro, possibly conducting reconnaissance.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
"There is an enemy UAV (presumably a reconnaissance UAV) over Dnipro," the statement said.
