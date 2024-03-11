Macron to visit Ukraine in coming weeks - Reuters

French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Ukraine in the coming weeks. This is the third time since February that his trip to Kyiv has been postponed.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports.

According to the newspaper, Macron initially said he planned to travel in February to sign a bilateral security agreement with President Zelenskyy. The trip was postponed as Zelenskyy eventually arrived in Paris to conclude the agreement.

Diplomats cited by Reuters said the second date was scheduled for early March before it was pushed back to the end of this week.

"The two heads of state agreed to maintain close contact, in particular regarding the President's visit to Ukraine, which is due to take place in the coming weeks," the French leader's administration said.

Read more: Macron says under what condition France can send troops to Ukraine - if front moves "towards Odesa or Kyiv" - L’Independent

This visit was postponed a few days after the shelling of Odesa during the visit of President Zelenskyy and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"Macron was also due to visit Odesa," the newspaper writes.

Two diplomatic sources told Reuters that France is considering whether to expand the trip to Ukraine to include other Western heads of state to join Macron, rather than just a bilateral trip, to show unity among allies and solidarity with Ukraine.

Read more: Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski: Presence of Western troops in Ukraine is not unthinkable