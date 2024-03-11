European Commission on Pope’s statement: We want just peace for Ukraine

The European Commission commented on the statement of Pope Francis, who said that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white flag and start negotiations with Russia.

This was stated by the representative of the European Commission Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports.

"We want a just peace. A peace that takes into account the victim of the war, and that is Ukraine," he emphasized.

Stano added that the question of whether peace will come is now in the hands of one person - Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who continues to wage war every day.

Read more: "Surrender is not peace" - Stoltenberg on Pope’s call for Ukraine

The Pope's statement on the "white flag"

Pope Francis said in a recorded interview in February that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white banner and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later explained the words of Pope Francis, which he said in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and resumption of negotiations, not for Ukraine's surrender.