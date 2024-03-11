"Surrender is not peace" - Stoltenberg on Pope’s call for Ukraine

The Pope’s call for Ukraine to negotiate under a white flag is unacceptable.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in comments to the media, reports Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Surrender is not peace. President (Russia's Vladimir, - ed.) Putin has started this war and can end it today. Ukraine, on the other hand, does not have that option," he said.

At the same time, Stoltenberg called on all allies to continue providing military support to Kyiv.

Pope urges Ukraine to negotiate with Russian Federation

We shall remind you that Pope Francis said in a recorded interview in February that Ukraine should have the courage to raise the white banner and start negotiations with the aggressor country.

The Vatican later explained the words of Pope Francis, which he said in an interview with Swiss radio and television - Pope Francis calls for a ceasefire and resumption of negotiations, not for Ukraine's surrender.

