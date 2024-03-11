Now is right time to discuss sending Western troops to Ukraine and cancelling red lines, - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Landsbergis

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he supports French President Emmanuel Macron, who has not ruled out sending troops to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in an interview with Ouest-France.

He was asked to comment on the serious debate caused by French President Emmanuel Macron's statement about the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine.

"Now is the time for a discussion. Starting a conversation breaks down self-imposed red lines," Landsbergis said.

He stressed that "no capital is too far away from Kyiv for Putin's army".

"Some of us may feel safe being far away. But the geographical fact is that the Ukrainian frontline is comparable to the distance between Vilnius and London. If Ukrainians were no longer defending this line, imagine how it could end. This concerns all of us," the Lithuanian Foreign Minister added.

Deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine

At the end of February, French President Macron said that "we cannot rule out" the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words had been carefully considered.

At the same time, the French president's statements provoked a negative reaction from the governments of the allied countries, whose leaders were quick to assure that they would not send troops.

Moscow reacted angrily to Macron's remarks, warning that the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine would inevitably lead to a conflict between Russia and NATO.