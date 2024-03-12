Total losses of occupants in area of responsibility of OSGT "Tavria" over last day amount to 420 people and 38 pieces of weapons and military equipment - Tarnavskyi

The situation in the operational area of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops remains difficult but under control. There were 44 combat engagements over the last day.

This was announced by the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Censor.NET. reports.

According to Tarnavskyi, over the past day, the enemy carried out 23 air strikes, 3 missile strikes, 44 combat engagements, 1094 shelling and 75 strikes by kamikaze drones.

Total enemy losses in manpower amounted to 420 people. There are 38 units of weapons and military equipment, excluding UAVs.

Watch more: Ukrainian servicemen destroy enemy’s "BUK-M1". VIDEO of drone

The destroyed equipment includes 6 armoured combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 1 air defence system ("Buk-M2") and 24 vehicles. 328 UAVs of various types were neutralised or destroyed.

In addition, it is reported that the Ukrainian defence forces also destroyed 5 ammunition depots, 1 fuel and lubricant depot and 2 enemy dugouts.

Read more: Navy on destruction of Russian command post on tanker: tanker "Mechanic Pogodin" was hit, which was washed up on Kinburn Spit after hydroelectric power station explosion. PHOTO