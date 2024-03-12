Zelenskyy: Putin may destabilise situation in Kazakhstan to have dialogue with China

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this in an interview with the French media outlets BFM TV and Le Monde.

"I think a person who loves life so much and threatens with nuclear weapons, I think it's just his (Putin's - Ed.) rhetoric about other states. Because other states, such as France, are also nuclear. It's just very frivolous to threaten a country that is a nuclear power with nuclear weapons. Or countries that are in NATO and are protected by states that are nuclear. Therefore, the use of nuclear weapons against other countries in the world, I do not really believe in it," the president said.

According to Zelenskyy, at the same time, Putin may invade, conduct a land operation.

See more: Ruscists attacked Kupyansk district with artillery yesterday: One man was killed, 3 people were wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"Because he understands that his invasion of the territory of any NATO state will not be followed by a nuclear strike, because any nuclear strike by any state against another state that has nuclear capabilities and weapons is definitely a nuclear war. I don't believe in that. So I understand that his ground operation could be against the Baltic states, if it is NATO. Maybe Moldova. I am sure that he will destabilise Kazakhstan in order to have a dialogue with China. In other words, his plans are clear: there are many destabilising points in the world. The more, the greater his negotiating position. This is what Putin is doing. His tactics are clear. He doesn't need to destroy a country in the world with a story. For negotiations, it is enough to destabilise it and occupy some part of it," the head of state concluded.