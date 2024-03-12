Russian Federation is dissatisfied with level of support among residents of occupied territories - National Resistance Center

Russians are conducting an active disinformation campaign against the local population of southern Ukraine in order to increase the number of loyal residents of the occupied territories to the occupiers.

This is reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"Amid all the attempts of the occupiers to change the behavior of their target audience, the vast majority of the population of the occupied region does not support the occupation actions of the enemy and continues to evade the issuance of Russian documents.

According to Kremlin estimates, about 70% of the locals are trying to avoid participating in the illegal presidential elections in the TOT. In addition, about 60% of the residents of the occupied south of Ukraine are taking a wait-and-see attitude and are waiting for the de-occupation of the region," the statement said.

