Putin again says he is ready for negotiations. He is not going to give up seized territories

The dictator of the aggressor country of Russia, Vladimir Putin, has said that his country is allegedly ready for peace talks with Ukraine. The condition is the consideration of the territories seized by Russia and "guarantees" for Moscow.

Putin said this to Russian state propagandists, Censor.NET reports.

"Are we ready for negotiations? Yes, we are, but only ready for negotiations that are not based on any wishes after the use of psychotropic drugs, but based on the realities that have developed, as they say in such cases, on the ground," he said.

Putin added that "possible talks are not a pause for Kyiv to rearm, but a serious conversation with security guarantees for Moscow".

He says he allegedly knows the "carrots that are going to be shown to him" to convince him that the moment for talks has come.

"Your nose is in cocaine now, isn't it? But it doesn't matter, it's easier with these people. It's harder with the smart ones, they are more dangerous because they influence the consciousness of society, including ours. They will throw out all sorts of their wants under the guise of carrots for us," Putin said.