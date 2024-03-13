Putin will go to Turkey after elections - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Erdogan said that he is counting on the visit of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Ankara after the elections in Russia scheduled for March 17.

"On Friday, we hosted the President of Ukraine, Mr. Zelenskyy, in Istanbul. After the elections, we will host the President of Russia, Mr. Putin. We are working to restore the safety of city shipping in the Black Sea and ensure safe grain trade," the Turkish president said.

According to him, Ankara is ready to continue dialogue with Moscow and Kyiv.

"We believe that any steps that will lead to the escalation of conflicts in the region and their spread to NATO countries should be avoided. We continue our efforts to establish peace between Russia and Ukraine under the slogan that the winner of the war will not be the winner of the achievement of peace ", Erdogan said.

In the same speech, he accused Israel of turning Gaza into an "open-air prison" and called the country a "murderer and a fascist."