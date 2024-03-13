We forced to attack military positions in Belgorod and Kursk, civilians must leave these cities immediately - joint statement by "Freedom of Russia" Legion, RDC and Siberian Battalion

The shelling of Ukrainian territory from positions in the Belgorod region must stop.

This is stated in a joint statement by the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the RDC and the Siberian Battalion, Censor.NET reports.

"We are addressing our fellow citizens: residents of the city of Belgorod, officials of the Belgorod administration and all those who can hear us. Putin's murderers are launching massive attacks on peaceful Ukrainian cities, setting up their positions between your homes, your children's schools and government offices. Every day, dozens of ordinary innocent people (mostly women and children) are killed by shelling from Belgorod. The shelling of Ukraine from the territory of Belgorod must stop!" the statement reads.

"In this regard, we are forced to inflict a fire defeat on the military positions located in the cities of Belgorod and Kursk. To avoid civilian casualties, we urge everyone to leave the cities immediately. We call on the local authorities to save lives and start evacuating the cities of Kursk and Belgorod regions," the statement goes on to say.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, on the night of 12 March, fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Siberian Battalion entered the territory of Kursk and Belgorod regions.