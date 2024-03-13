Tymoshenko was not vetted by NACP when appointed as Umierov’s advisor

Kyrylo Tymoshenko was not subjected to any special checks, including by the NAPC, when he was appointed as an advisor to Defense Minister Umierov.

Deputy Head of the NACP Artem Sytnyk said this in a comment to Censor.NET.

"This position is not subject to special verification," Sytnyk said.

Commenting on the fact that the court acquitted Tymoshenko last year based on the NACP protocol, Sytnyk also expressed hope that eventually these cases will be considered by the HACC rather than ordinary courts, as such changes are envisaged by the State Anti-Corruption Program for 2023-2025.

"Because now they say white to black. In three episodes with Tymoshenko, they said it was not an offense," Sytnyk said.

"Because in some cases, when it is politically beneficial, a person is fired according to the protocol, and in other cases, they see no violations," the NACP deputy head explained.

As it is known, the press service of the Ministry of Defense, at the request of NV, reported that Tymoshenko has been a staff adviser to the Minister of Defense since March 1, 2024, on the basis of the relevant order on his appointment.

