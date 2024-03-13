European Parliament adopts resolution providing for use of confiscated Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine

The European Parliament adopts a new legislative resolution, according to which Russian assets confiscated due to its aggressive war should become a "contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to DW.

The European Commission should develop recommendations on the use of confiscated assets and property for compensation, restitution and reparations to states affected by international crimes, the document says. "If assets have been confiscated in connection with Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine or related crimes (...), these assets or net proceeds from the liquidation of such assets should be used to contribute to the reconstruction of Ukraine," the resolution says.