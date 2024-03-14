Border guard found shot dead in Odesa region

The body of a border guard with a gunshot wound was found in a unit of the State Border Guard Service in Odesa region.

This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

"The body of a serviceman with a gunshot wound was found in one of the units of the Belgorod-Dniester border guard detachment. Investigative authorities are establishing the cause of the border guard's death," he said.

According to Demchenko, in addition to law enforcement, the border guards themselves are conducting an internal investigation.

Telegram channels also reported the death of the border guard. According to them, the body was found on the border with Moldova. However, according to Ukrainska Pravda, it happened in a border guard unit called Udobne.