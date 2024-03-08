Farmer killed by Russian shell in Kherson region. PHOTO

In the village of Shyroka Balka in the Kherson region, a local resident exploded on an enemy munition while working in the field. The man was killed.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 8 March, around 10:30 a.m., in the village of Shyroka Balka, Stanislav community, a local resident came across an explosive device left by the Russian military while cultivating the land.

The man was killed by the detonation of an explosive device," the statement said.

The Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Article 438(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Prosecutors and police are currently conducting priority investigations.

