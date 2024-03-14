Admission Campaign 2024: Registration for National Multi-Subject Test has started

On March 14, registration for the National Multi-Subject Test started in Ukraine. It will last until April 11.

This was announced by Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi, Censor.NET reports.

The main testing session will be held from May 14 to June 25, and the additional one from July 11 to 19.

"As in the previous two years, it will be possible to take the NMST abroad. We have already received confirmation from 28 countries about the possibility of creating temporary examination centers in their cities," wrote Oksen Lisovyi.

This year, the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment is conducting registration in electronic form.

To register for the test, participants will need to provide their personal data: taxpayer registration number (TIN), surname, given name, patronymic (if any), date of birth, and ID.