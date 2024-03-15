Volunteer fighter from Germany Stefan died defending Ukraine - Bild

A 37-year-old volunteer from Germany Stefan was killed in action in eastern Ukraine.

This is reported by Bild, Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Stefan was killed on Thursday, March 14, as a result of artillery fire from Russia.

The soldier was working with an unmanned reconnaissance unit. Their shelter was hit, and the soldier was buried under the rubble.

Read more: 12th Army Aviation Brigade reports death of two Ukrainian pilots

"When they managed to dig him up, he was already dead," the report said.