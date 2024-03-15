Volunteer fighter from Germany Stefan died defending Ukraine - Bild
A 37-year-old volunteer from Germany Stefan was killed in action in eastern Ukraine.
This is reported by Bild, Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
Stefan was killed on Thursday, March 14, as a result of artillery fire from Russia.
The soldier was working with an unmanned reconnaissance unit. Their shelter was hit, and the soldier was buried under the rubble.
"When they managed to dig him up, he was already dead," the report said.
