Tusk: True solidarity with Ukraine means fewer words, more ammunition

Before meeting with the leaders of Germany and France, Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk explained what he meant by "true solidarity with Ukraine."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tusk's post on the X network.

"True solidarity with Ukraine? Fewer words, more ammunition," the Polish Prime Minister wrote on the day of the summit with Germany and France.

Earlier it was reported that the leaders of France, Germany and Poland had gathered in Berlin to discuss issues related to support for Ukraine.

