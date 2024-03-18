US launches fundraising campaign for congressmen who support Ukraine

A new activist group called "American Ukraine" has started working in the United States. The organisation will raise funds for congressmen who support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Voice of America.

The founder of the new organisation is Jed Sunden, who previously founded and owned the Kyiv Post, the oldest English-language newspaper in Ukraine.

"We want to raise money to support congressmen who support Ukraine," Sunden told The Hill. The American Ukraine PAC seeks to raise "money for their campaigns".

The organisation is planning to raise funds for both American parties during twenty events in the coming months.

"The Ukrainian community has many allies in Congress who support us and support Ukraine. We have an obligation to support their election campaigns," Sanden said.

A key task for the American Ukraine PAC will be to support the so-called Ukraine Support Group, which includes more than 90 lawmakers from the two coalition parties.

The "American Ukraine" PAC has now announced that it has launched a "successful" fundraiser for Congressman Brendan Boyle, a member of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

The "American Ukraine" PAC will work to "deepen ties with U.S. House and Senate candidates who promote the vital alliance between the United States and Ukraine," according to Sanden.

