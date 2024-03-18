Republican Senator Graham arrives in Ukraine. PHOTO

On 18 March, United States Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina arrived in Ukraine for an official visit and to reaffirm his support.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the Telegram channel of the US Embassy in Ukraine.

"Today we welcome Senator Lindsey Graham to Kyiv. The unwavering support of the United States is crucial to Ukraine's success in confronting an illegal full-scale war with Russia," the US mission said.

Senator Lindsey Graham is one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine, and he often makes statements in the US Congress in support of Ukraine. Last year, he had already visited Kyiv.

He is a senior member of the US Judiciary Committee. He is also a member of the Senate Appropriations, Budget, Environment and Public Works Committees.

