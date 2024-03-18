14,884 pieces of Russian military equipment destroyed and captured by Ukrainian soldiers over 2 years of war - Oryx

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian defence forces have destroyed more than 10,000 pieces of Russian military equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the data of the Dutch portal Oryx, which documents army losses from photos and videos on the Internet.

Thus, according to the portal, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have destroyed 14,884 pieces of Russian military equipment.

10,463 were destroyed, 677 were damaged, 806 were abandoned, and 2,938 were captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As a reminder, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of the morning of 18 March 2024, Russian troops lost 809 tanks, 10,668 artillery systems, and 13,014 armoured combat vehicles.

Read more: Occupants strike at civilian infrastructure of Konotop and settlements of Sumy district - RMA