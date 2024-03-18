Germany and Poland to increase production of shells to help Ukraine - Pistorius

Germany and Poland plan to start working together to increase the production of ammunition to supply Ukraine.

According to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, during a meeting with his Polish counterpart Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysh, he agreed to increase the production of ammunition for Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

Pistorius stressed that "support for the Ukrainian army in the war against the Russians is not only about supplying ammunition that 'can be found somewhere'. The Minister stressed that "we need to increase production in Germany, Poland, and other countries".

Pistorius said that "Berlin and Warsaw will work on this with the industry of both countries".

