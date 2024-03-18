Developing use of unmanned systems is my priority – Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the work being done to develop the use of unmanned systems.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote about this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Syrskyi emphasized that technology and manufacturability are the key to our superiority over the enemy, adding that unmanned systems occupy a prominent place here. He called their development his priority.

"My deputy, Hero of Ukraine Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi is responsible for this area in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Together with him, we are working to accelerate the implementation of technological innovation solutions and ensure the institutional stability and adaptability of certain military command and control bodies of the defense forces," the Commander-in-Chief wrote.

According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, should be provided with the most effective and up-to-date weapons. A special emphasis is placed on training specialists in electronic warfare, unmanned systems, automated control systems, etc.

"We are looking for asymmetric solutions to gain a qualitative advantage over a quantitatively superior enemy. We take a comprehensive approach to planning our needs, primarily taking into account current experience from the battlefield. But the most important task that technology and innovation must fulfill is to save the lives of our military," summarized Syrskyi.

