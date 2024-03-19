EU to supply Ukraine with 500,000 ammunition out of promised one million by end of March - spokesman Stano

Ukraine will receive 500,000 ammunition out of the promised 1 million from the EU by the end of March 2024.

This was stated by the European Commission's spokesperson for foreign policy Peter Stano, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

He noted that this year the number of ammunition transferred to Ukraine should reach one million.

"By the end of March, it will be about half a million," Stano said in response to a journalist's question about the current stage of fulfilling the EU's promise.

"Yes, by the end of this March, we have not delivered a million shells. But Ukraine will receive more than a million, based on the existing capacities and orders placed," the EU spokesperson added, stressing that this is in addition to bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and its member states.

Read more: Borrell proposes to allocate 90% of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to purchase weapons for Ukraine