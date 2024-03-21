Ruscists attacked Kyiv with missiles, there are 13 injured people (updated)

At around 5 a.m. on 21 March, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the AFU.

"Launches of X-47M2 'Kinzhal' aeroballistic missiles in the direction of Kyiv were recorded," the statement said.

Later, it became known that the missiles had been re-launched.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that debris had fallen in three districts of the capital.

In Sviatoshynskyi district, rocket fragments fell on the premises of a kindergarten. Debris was also reported to have fallen on a residential building. The shockwave smashed windows in two nine-storey buildings.

Cars are on fire in Shevchenkivskyi district. A residential building was also damaged by debris - a fire in an apartment. In addition, according to preliminary information, there is a fire on the territory of a kindergarten.

In Podilne district, rocket fragments fell on the territory of two enterprises. The roof of a residential building is also on fire. Residents are being evacuated. A transformer substation and a two-storey non-residential building are on fire

As of 6.00 a.m. on 21 March, 8 people were reported injured.

Two more victims were later reported.

"The number of victims has increased to ten. Two of them were hospitalised. Others were treated on the spot. In particular, six people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. Four - in Sviatoshynskyi district," Klitschko wrote.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that 12 people were injured in the morning rocket attack.

Later, the KCMA clarified that 13 people were injured in a rocket attack in Kyiv. 6 people in Sviatoshynskyi district and 7 in Shevchenkivskyi district. 4 people were hospitalised. No one was killed.