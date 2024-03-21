Czech Republic hands over its last Mi-24 helicopters to Ukraine
Defense Minister Jana Černohova noted that the Czech Republic no longer has any equipment to donate. The Czech authorities handed over the last batch of Soviet-made Mi-24 attack helicopters to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to Censor.NET, this information was confirmed by Czech Defense Minister Jana Černohová, Deník N reports.
The media outlet reminds that two weeks ago, the Czech government approved the last delivery of Soviet-era helicopters to Ukraine, which is fighting back against Russian aggression, under secrecy. Then Jana Černohova came to the government with a secret document and a proposal that was later approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Consequently, the Czech Republic sent the last Mi-24/35 helicopters to Ukraine, which has been resisting Russian aggression for more than two years.
"We have no more equipment to donate," Černohová said.
