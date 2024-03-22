279 settlements of Sumy region remain without electricity supply

In total, 621 settlements were disconnected from electricity supply in Sumy Oblast, but electricity has already been restored in 342.

This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET informs.

"As a result of missile attacks on the country's energy infrastructure and the introduction of hourly cut-off schedules by State Enterprise Ukrenergo, 621 settlements were cut off from electricity supply.

Thanks to the operational actions of the energy services, energy supply has already been restored in 342 settlements of the region, including 47 settlements of the Shostka District, 36 settlements of the Konotop District, 65 settlements of the Sumy District, 66 settlements of the Okhtyrka District, 128 of the Romny District," the message reads.

Currently, 279 settlements in the region remain without electricity. Work on the restoration of the power supply continues.

Earlier it was reported that emergency power outage schedules were temporarily introduced in the Sumy region.

