In Kharkiv, there is no electricity throughout city, and there are problems with water supply - Mayor Terekhov

After the rocket attack on Kharkiv, there is no electricity in the city and problems with water supply.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"Now there is no electricity supply throughout the city. We have managed to partially restore water supply with reduced pressure, but there is partial water supply in the city. We are working to increase the water supply so that people can take water," said the mayor.

In Telegram, the mayor said that free hot meals and "invincibility points" are open and operating throughout the city, with everything children and adults need to stay comfortable.

Read more: Air raid warning may not work in Kharkiv due to power outages