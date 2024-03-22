Recruitment center of AFU opened in Poltava

A recruitment center for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was opened in Poltava.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

"Currently, hundreds of vacancies are already available in the center in the military units of the Joint Forces Operation "East", the National Guard of Ukraine, and the TDF. Among them are UAV operators, drivers, equipment repair specialists, and medics. All of them are available for both men and women. The minimum salary for the position is UAH 20 thousand. Additional remuneration is also paid depending on the place of service," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the Defense Ministry's recruitment commissioner.

"Everyone who comes will be enrolled in the brigade and position of their choice. We can control this together with a representative of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff and provide advice and support to anyone who wishes to join the ranks of the Armed Forces," added Philip Pronin, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

The list of available vacancies for service in the Armed Forces of Ukraine can be found on the portal recruiting.mod.gov.ua