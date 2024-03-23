Destroyed 31 out of 34 "Shahed" UAVs - Air Force
On the night of March 23, 2024, the enemy attacked with four S-300 missiles (over the Donetsk region) and 34 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launch areas of the Kursk region - RF, Cape Chauda - Crimea).
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
As noted, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units, and Air Force aircraft destroyed 31 "Shahed" within the borders of the Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions.
