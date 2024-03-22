Air defence forces destroyed 92 out of 151 air targets: 55 "Shaheds" and 37 missiles - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 22 March 2024, the enemy launched a combined missile and air strike on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the enemy used 151 means of air attack:

63 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs (Primorsko-Akhtarsk launch area - Russia);

12 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (Belgorod region - Russia, TOT Crimea);

40 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles (out of thirteen Tu-95MS strategic bombers - the Caspian Sea);

5 X-22 cruise missiles (from five Tu-22M3 bombers - Rostov region - Russian Federation);

7 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (out of ten MiG-31Ks - Tambov region - Russia);

2 X-59 guided missiles (from two Su-30 (Su-34) - TOT of Zaporizhzhia region);

22 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles (Belgorod and Kursk regions - Russian Federation).

Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and the Army, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the missile attack.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 92 air targets were destroyed:

55 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs;

35 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

2 X-59 guided missiles.

"Thank you all for your combat work! Let's hold the sky! Together - to victory!" - added the Air Force.

