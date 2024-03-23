ENG
As result of shooting at "Crocus City Hall" in suburbs of Moscow, 93 people died. Number of victims will increase - RF Observer

As of the morning of 23 March, the death toll from the shooting at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow Region had risen to 93.

This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Censor.NET informs with reference to RIA-Novosti.

"The death toll has now been established at 93. The death toll is expected to rise. According to preliminary data, the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds and poisoning from combustion products," the statement said.

