Kremlin plans to mobilise 300 thousand people - National Resistance Centre

News is spreading in the Russian media that the Kremlin may use the spring conscripts to free up forces for new offensives.

"Mass recruitment to the army is to replenish the ranks of the formations currently deployed along the Ukrainian border in Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions. At the same time, recruitment and partial mobilisation to the TOT will intensify, thanks to updated data from the pseudo-elections. The Kremlin's plan is to use these units for a new offensive from the East. They intend to deploy reservists and conscripts to positions along the border, who will be immediately agitated to sign a contract," the statement said.

As noted, this set of measures is called "Mobilisation 2.0". It is stated that there is a plan to cover up to 300,000 people, while 120,000 people were called up for regular military service.

"The Russian military and political leadership intends to close this gap of 180,000 by implementing a number of measures: conscription, work with conscripts who were to be demobilised, recruitment of reservists, and recruitment of civilians for contract service.

According to the Russian "Ministry of Attack", this number is allegedly needed to resume offensive operations in the direction of Kharkiv. And those mobilised for the TOT will be used to staff units concentrated in the Svatove direction," the Centre adds.

It seems likely that the Kremlin is planning such a bold operation because that is how their generals fight - with an onslaught of manpower.

"After the failure of the 'Novorossia' project, which Russians constantly compared to the pseudo-state formation 'Donetsk-Kryvyi Rih Republic', there is a noticeable reorientation towards the plan to create a reincarnation of the 'Ukrainian SSR' with its capital in Kharkiv.

Regardless of whether the Russian army will be able to gather this amount of manpower, it is currently strengthening and arranging new defensive borders on the border with Russia. Citizens in the TOT face mobilisation into the occupation forces, and women doctors may be subject to mobilisation in addition to men.

Every Ukrainian must realise that the Russians' goal is to seize our country and destroy everything that forms the Ukrainian identity. We must prepare to defend our homes along the entire length of the Ukrainian border with Russia and Belarus," the National Resistance Centre said.

