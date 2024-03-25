Ballistic missiles targeted premises where senior SSU officials were staying - Kyiv Post on attack on Kyiv

During the missile attack on the Ukrainian capital on 25 March, Russia intended to strike the premises where senior SSU officials were located.

"Kyiv Post's sources in the Security Service of Ukraine(SSU) confirmed that two ballistic missiles were launched from Russian-occupied Crimea towards Kyiv on Monday and targeted SSU offices," the publication said.

It is also reminded that today, 25 March, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to Kyiv Post sources, the missiles were aimed at the premises where senior SSU officials were located.

There has been no official confirmation of the information.

Ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on 25 March

Earlier it was reported that on the morning of 25 March, enemy forces launched missiles at Kyiv. According to the Air Force, two ballistic missiles were destroyed, and their type is being identified. As of this moment, there are 7 victims.

The Ministry of Culture stated that part of the building of the Boychuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design in Kyiv was destroyed as a result of the fall of enemy missile fragments.