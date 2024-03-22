Agent of Russian Federation who wanted to "illuminate" tank columns of AFU near front line in Kharkiv region was exposed - SSU. PHOTO

SSU cyber specialists prevented the transfer of information on the routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys in the Kharkiv region to Russia. This was achieved due to the timely exposure of a Russian intelligence agent who was monitoring the redeployment of the Defence Forces towards the frontline.

"The suspect was particularly focused on the routes of Ukrainian troops' battle tanks and their approximate number. At the same time, the offender tried to identify logistics centers that carry out maintenance and repair of heavy armored vehicles," the statement said.

It is noted that the racists planned to use this information to prepare combat operations on the eastern front, including in the Kupiansk direction.

However, SBU officers thwarted the enemy's plans and detained a Russian informant in an attempt to pass on intelligence.

He was a 45-year-old resident of a Kharkiv suburb, an ideological supporter of racism.

At the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he moved to the Poltava region, from where he tried to contact the Russian special services on his initiative.

To do this, the man published his own posts on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, praising Putin and glorifying Russian troops. In one of these chats, he was offered covert cooperation and sent a list of intelligence tasks.





The SSU noted that the defendant used his acquaintances in the Kharkiv region to gather information in the dark, asking for the necessary facts during friendly conversations.

During the search of the offender's rented apartment, the SSU seized computer equipment and mobile phones with evidence of criminal activity.

The SSU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments through the territory of Ukraine).

The offender is currently in custody. He faces imprisonment.

