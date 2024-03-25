Kyrgyzstan urges its citizens to refrain from travelling to Russia

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry urges citizens to temporarily refrain from travelling to Russia.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, citizens who "do not have good reasons to travel to Russia" are advised to temporarily refrain from travelling until additional security measures are lifted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also calls on citizens who have two or more administrative offences in Russia to refuse to travel.

At the same time, those who are already in Russia are advised to avoid crowded places and carry their documents with them at all times.

As a reminder, on the evening of 22 March, a shooting took place at the Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region. Later, a fire broke out in the building. On the morning of 23 March, the head of the FSB reported to Putin on the detention of 11 people, including "all 4 terrorists". According to the latest reports, 115 people died in the shooting at Crocus City Hall in the Moscow region.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said that the terrorists who staged the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert hall intended to flee to Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine considers this statement to be nonsense. A representative of the Defence Ministry's DIU, Andrii Yusov, stressed that the FSB's accusations are "lies and attempts to blame the Russian regime for the attack, which is what they have been doing since the first minutes of the attack."