Russian missile attack on Odesa: four wounded, civilian infrastructure damaged (updated)

Russians launch a missile attack on Odesa, injuring three women.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. As of now, there are three wounded women. Fortunately, their injuries are not serious.



There is damage to civilian infrastructure, smashed glass. All relevant services are working," he wrote.

Kiper also spoke about the situation with power supply in the city.

"As of 7 p.m., more than 300,000 consumers in Odesa have no electricity. Experts are doing everything possible and impossible to bring electricity back to the homes of Odesa residents," said the head of the RMA.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, the enemy is using various types of weapons.

"They hit the recreational area of Odesa again with a double ballistic missile strike. Two buildings were destroyed, windows were smashed in the houses around.

Preliminary it is known about 4 wounded," the statement said.