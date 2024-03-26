Nobel Prize nominee, writer Serhii Zhadan mobilises to National Guard brigade ’Khartia’

The famous Ukrainian writer Serhii Zhadan announced that he was mobilising to the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

Serhii Zhadan told this to an STB correspondent, Censor.NET reports citing Zaxid.net.

He noted that he would join the "Khartia" together with one of the Kharkiv musicians.

"It seems to me that today there are no writers or non-writers, musicians or non-musicians. There are citizens of Ukraine who feel responsible for their country, and there are citizens who are trying to avoid responsibility. The army equates everyone, because it is a reflection of Ukrainian society," Zhadan said.

It should be noted that 49-year-old Serhii Zhadan is a popular Ukrainian writer, musician, leader of the band Zhadan and the Dogs and the Mannerheim Line project. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Serhiy Zhadan has been actively volunteering and helping the military.

Zhadan has won a number of international awards. In particular, the German Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thinking, the Swedish Kurt Tucholsky Prize, the Freedom Prize from the German Frank Schirrmacher Foundation, etc. The Polish newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza announced Serhii Zhadan as the Person of the Year 2022. In the same year, the Committee of Literary Studies of the Polish Academy of Sciences nominated Kharkiv poet Serhii Zhadan for the Nobel Prize in Literature.