Multiple explosions occurred in Kharkiv again
Multiple explosions occurred again in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
Around 4:38 p.m., a series of explosions were heard in the city. In 10 minutes, explosions were heard in the city again.
We will remind you, around 3:30 p.m. explosions were heard in the city. According to the mayor and the head of the RMA, Kharkiv was attacked by GABs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password