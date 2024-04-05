Multiple explosions occurred in Kharkiv again

Multiple explosions occurred again in Kharkiv during an air raid alert.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

Around 4:38 p.m., a series of explosions were heard in the city. In 10 minutes, explosions were heard in the city again.

We will remind you, around 3:30 p.m. explosions were heard in the city. According to the mayor and the head of the RMA, Kharkiv was attacked by GABs.

