Explosions occur for third time today in Kharkiv

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv once again this day.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"There are explosions in Kharkiv again," he wrote.

In addition, he reported the shelling of two villages in Kharkiv district.

"At 5:10 p.m., the enemy fired at the villages of Momotove and Oleksandrivka in Kharkiv district. The first strike occurred near the inactive buildings of a private agricultural complex. The second one hit an open area. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Later, Syniehubov said that at 7:14 p.m. the occupiers struck between the settlements in Kharkiv district. Details are being clarified. At this moment, there is no information about the victims.

Read more: "We do not have time to intercept drones": Air Force explains why it is difficult to repel Russian attacks on Kharkiv

As a reminder, explosions were heard in the city around 3:30 pm. According to the mayor and the head of the RMA, Kharkiv was attacked by GABs.

Around 4:38 p.m., a series of explosions were heard in the city. In 10 minutes, explosions were heard in the city again.