"We do not have time to intercept drones": Air Force explains why it is difficult to repel Russian attacks on Kharkiv

Due to Kharkiv’s close proximity to the Russian border, Ukrainian mobile firing teams do not always have time to intercept enemy drones.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, during a national telethon, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

"The biggest difficulty [of the Air Defense Forces in Kharkiv] is the city's proximity to the border, as the enemy uses drones, and mobile fire groups have very little time to intercept these UAVs," he said.

According to Yevlash, the occupiers are also analyzing their routes and using rather difficult terrain and relief.

Another problem with Kharkiv's location near the border, says the Air Force spokesman, is its vulnerability to attack by Russian guided aerial bombs.

"The enemy has already learned, for example, to drop D-30 UMPBs, which we have recently seen. Their range is about 80 kilometers," Yevlash said, adding that "such strikes by Russia do not serve any strategic purpose."