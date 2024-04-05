Stoltenberg on $100 billion fund for Ukraine: This is way to ensure fair burden sharing

NATO’s $100 billion fund to support Ukraine will help ensure that all Allies contribute to it.

This opinion was voiced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg against the backdrop of remarks that some major members of the Alliance are lagging behind in supporting Kyiv, Censor.NET reports citing LB.UA.

"One of the reasons why I want a stronger NATO structure in terms of support is that it is a way to ensure a fair distribution of the burden," Stoltenberg said and added that the fund would make it easier to "involve all allies, including the United States."

The method of replenishing the fund has yet to be developed, but it is expected to be based on the GDP of each member state. This will help solve the problem of fair distribution of future contributions for each country.

At present, France, in particular, lags behind Germany and the Nordic countries in terms of aid to Ukraine. The publication notes that Paris was one of the NATO members who expressed skepticism about Stoltenberg's idea.

At the same time, NATO is seeking to assume responsibility for coordinating the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Until now, this process has been led by the U.S.-led Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense.