Zelenskyy: Ukraine has no projectiles for counteroffensive actions

The Armed Forces of Ukraine do not have enug shells to conduct counter-offensive operations at the front.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the United News telethon in the Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We do not have any ammunition for counter-attack. To defend our country, we have several initiatives that have started to work, and we are receiving weapons. In order to defend today as we are defending, everything is fairly distributed to all brigades in the most tense areas. No priorities, no favourites," Zelenskyy stressed.

The Head of State noted that drones were being used to replace the scarce artillery shell.

"Yes, it is not an alternative, but it helps in some areas. We have increased production tenfold. Today, I do not see a global deficit in this issue. Guys, the combat brigades are getting it," the President stressed.

In addition, he said that Ukraine lacks long-range shells and weapons to strike at Russian military airfields, planes, helicopters, warehouses and bases.