Russians shoot three Ukrainian prisoners of war in Krynky, Kherson region

The Russian military shot three Ukrainian prisoners near Krynky, Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

The OPG notes that on 7 April 2024, a video was published on one of the Telegram channels, which recorded the Russian military shooting three captured Ukrainian servicemen.

The video shows a representative of the Russian Armed Forces firing several shots at unarmed, motionless soldiers, presumably with an assault rifle. The description under the video states that the incident took place near Krynky of the Oleshky community in Kherson region.

"Once again, representatives of the aggressor country demonstratively ignore the provisions of the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War, which indicates support for such actions by the highest command of the Russian armed forces," the statement said.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: How do Russian prisoners of war live and what do they do in Ukraine. PHOTOS