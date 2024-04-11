Occupiers launch massive missile attack on Ukraine

On the night of 11 April, Russia launched new massive strikes against Ukraine. First, it attacked with Shaheds, and then launched missiles from strategic bombers at Ukraine. Kinzhals were also spotted in the air.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Force of AFU.

On the night of 11 April, it was reported that Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from the Olenya airfield.

"About 7 Tu-95MS strategic bombers have taken off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia), moving towards the launch sites," the statement said.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force clarified that about nine enemy Tu-95MS bombers were spotted in the air.

Later, it became known that four MiG-31Ks had taken off from Savasleyka airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region. The Air Force reported about the launch of " Kinzhals".

According to the Air Force's Telegram channel and monitoring channels, Russians are attacking the western regions of Ukraine.

