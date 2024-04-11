Ukraine needs 25 Patriot systems to protect cities from Russian shelling - Air Force

Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems to protect its airspace from Russian attacks.

This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Illia Yevlash, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine needs 25 Patriot air defense systems that could protect our cities from enemy attacks. Of course, we also lack many other means that could cover the airspace. We also need portable systems used by mobile fire groups," he explained.

According to Yevlash, there is a need to develop an entire air defense system, deeply echeloned, which will include short-, medium- and long-range air defense systems supported by fighter aircraft.

"If we're talking about small systems, these are air defense systems mainly for the Army, such as Krotal, Evenger, Cheetah, which have proven themselves quite effectively. There was talk of transferring Skynex systems to us - these are so-called drone fighters. Medium-range systems include IRIS-T, NASAMS and other means that will allow us to cover cities and destroy missiles and drones. And long-range - Patriot and SAMP/T," added the Air Force spokesman.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that 5-7 Patriot systems from the United States would unblock the skies and weaken Putin.

