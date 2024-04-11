Satellite town of Trypillia TPP has introduced emergency power and water supply outage schedules

Ukrainka, satellite town of the Trypillia TPP, has introduced emergency power outage schedules and water supply schedules. At the same time, Ukrayinka’s city council and all local services are working to eliminate the consequences of the missile attack on the plant.

This was reported by the Secretary of the Ukrainian City Council Kateryna Protsenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Kateryna Protsenko, Secretary of the Ukrainian City Council from the Servant of the People party: "The Ukrainian City Council and all services are working together to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Emergency power outage schedules have been introduced. Elevators are also being shut down and water supply schedules are being introduced. There will be no hot water until the situation stabilizes."

Read more: Burshtyn decided to switch to autonomous heating after Russian attack on TPP

The city council secretary added that the city will have "Points of Invincibility" open around the clock.

"Today, psychologists are providing counseling, there is water, an opportunity to charge devices and have a snack. So anyone who needs help should come!" urged Protsenko.

The situation in the city is currently under control, citizens are urged to follow the messages of the local authorities," the statement said.

As a result of a massive missile attack, Russians completely destroyed the Trypillia thermal power plant in the early morning hours of April 11. NPC Ukrenergo calls on Ukrainians to limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. In total, a massive Russian missile attack on the night of April 11 damaged Ukrenergo substations and generation facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions.